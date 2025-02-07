Analysts Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Target Price at $59.69

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

BFH stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 78.9% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

