Analyzing Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and Precision Optics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $68.18 million 6.79 $20.58 million $2.05 24.35 Precision Optics $15.68 million 0.00 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Semler Scientific and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.23%. Given Semler Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 27.00% 20.31% 18.78% Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Precision Optics on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company’s products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

