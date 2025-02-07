Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,451 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after buying an additional 514,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.