Archer Investment Corp Acquires 4,919 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

