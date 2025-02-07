Archer Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 750 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

