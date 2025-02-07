Archer Investment Corp Buys 317 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 479,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 378,179 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 338,316 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 279,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after purchasing an additional 268,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,952,000.

HDV stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

