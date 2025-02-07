Archer Investment Corp Buys 696 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,608 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 66,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

