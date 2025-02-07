Archer Investment Corp Has $1.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after purchasing an additional 746,840 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,306,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 291,004 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

