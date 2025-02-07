Archer Investment Corp Has $123,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darrow Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 332,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 177,815 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000.

SCHR stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

