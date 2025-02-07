Archer Investment Corp Has $88,000 Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 1,467.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

