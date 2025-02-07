Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $903,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 137.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $459,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS USEP opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.