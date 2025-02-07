Archer Investment Corp Sells 157 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $228.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

