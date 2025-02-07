Archer Investment Corp Sells 9,378 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August accounts for 1.5% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAUG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,434,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after buying an additional 272,529 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 293.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 52,581 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UAUG stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $224.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.