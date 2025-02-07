Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – February 06th

Salesforce, QUALCOMM, Super Micro Computer, BigBear.ai, and Tempus AI are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of artificial intelligence technology in their products, services, or operations. These companies often focus on incorporating AI algorithms, machine learning, and data analytics to enhance efficiency, decision-making processes, and innovation within various industries. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to participate in the growth and potential profitability of the artificial intelligence sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $14.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.37. 6,830,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,563. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,801,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 40,952,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,828,582. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,283,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,778,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ TEM traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,083,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Further Reading