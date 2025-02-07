ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.910-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $995.5 million.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.42. 72,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. ASGN has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ASGN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $119,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,781,512.20. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

