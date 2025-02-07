Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

