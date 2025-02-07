Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Stacy Hock Sells 10,000 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 897,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,090. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stacy Hock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $193,276.05.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $181,019.52.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

NYSE AESI opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $17,314,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,066,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 363,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 835,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 359,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 759.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 294,201 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AESI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

