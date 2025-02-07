Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $317.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Macquarie from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

Atlassian stock opened at $319.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $324.37. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of -238.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,120. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $1,901,082.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,131,381.48. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,490 shares of company stock worth $67,515,307 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 68.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

