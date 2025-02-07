ATS (NYSE:ATS) Announces Earnings Results

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. ATS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.10%. ATS updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

ATS Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ATS traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $28.96. 37,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. ATS has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Get ATS alerts:

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.