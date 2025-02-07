ATS (NYSE:ATS) Announces Earnings Results

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. ATS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.10%. ATS updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
ATS Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:ATS traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $28.96. 37,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08. ATS has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.
About ATS
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATS
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- High-Momentum ETFs Leading the Market This Year
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How Alibaba Stock Could Defy Trade Tariffs and Surge Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.