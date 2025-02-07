AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Slocum Gordon & Co LLP

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.1% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 943,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,543,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,467,000 after buying an additional 325,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 114,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 78,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.