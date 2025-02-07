Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Up 41.3% – Still a Buy?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) was up 41.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.46. Approximately 934,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 329,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.17. The firm has a market cap of C$485.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.35. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

