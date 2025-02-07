Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $307.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.66. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

