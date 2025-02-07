Axos Invest Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Axos Invest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Axos Invest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2813 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

