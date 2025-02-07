Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AZUL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Azul from $3.10 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Azul has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $857.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 119,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

