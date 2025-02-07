B. Riley Has Positive Forecast for MOD FY2025 Earnings

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the auto parts company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.31. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $411,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $7,391,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 93.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 33.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $1,382,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

