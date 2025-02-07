B. Riley Weighs in on 8X8’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 8X8 in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.99.

Get Our Latest Report on EGHT

8X8 Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $1,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 237,181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 24.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 314,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 178.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 94,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 60,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.