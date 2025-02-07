Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.18.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

