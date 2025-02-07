Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Price Down 84.6% – What’s Next?

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) shares were down 84.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $163.39 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 4,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 119,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Price Performance

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.58 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Balchem by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Balchem by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

