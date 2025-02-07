Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading 30.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 30.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 622,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 190,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
Banxa Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. The company has a market cap of C$68.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.
