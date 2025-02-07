Barclays Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,250.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,374.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $13.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,316.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,561. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,350.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,240.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,185.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

