Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires 1,201 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,708,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,114,000 after acquiring an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,655,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,982 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

