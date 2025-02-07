Barrett & Company Inc. Has $29,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 151.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after purchasing an additional 307,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,079.50. This trade represents a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $4,437,832.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,917,956.17. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

