Barrett & Company Inc. Has $783,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

