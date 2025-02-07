Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 3,774 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $93.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

