Barrett & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBTJ. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000.

IBTJ stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

