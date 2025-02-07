Barrett & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 916.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 344.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,138,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after buying an additional 881,968 shares in the last quarter. Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,992,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,532,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000.

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

