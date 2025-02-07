Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 7th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Beach Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.
About Beach Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Uber’s Business, Cash Flow, and AI are Why it Will Set a New High
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- These are the 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.