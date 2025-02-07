Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 950,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after acquiring an additional 697,531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 539.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 134,814 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 93.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 102,148 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $858.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

