Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $367,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.90 and a 12-month high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

