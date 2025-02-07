Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.