Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,879.13. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYF opened at $68.15 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

