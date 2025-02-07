Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $408,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

