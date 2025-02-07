Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $353.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.53 and a 200 day moving average of $353.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 36.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

