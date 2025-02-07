Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,616 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 441.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 119,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,758,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.72 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.88%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.