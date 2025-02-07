Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $605.0 million-$620.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.5 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 424,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $112.74. Belden has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $131.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

