Best Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Today – February 06th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares in large, well-established companies with a history of consistent performance and strong financials. These stocks are considered to be safe investments with lower volatility and often pay dividends to shareholders. Blue chip stocks are typically leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be reliable investments for long-term growth and stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,084. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.66.

