Best Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – February 07th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the research, development, production, or application of nanotechnology. These stocks are related to the field of nanotechnology, which involves manipulating materials on an atomic or molecular scale to create new materials and technologies with unique properties and applications. Investors interested in potential breakthroughs and advancements in nanotechnology may choose to invest in these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $204.91. The company had a trading volume of 137,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,760. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $209.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274. The company has a market cap of $342.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. NVE has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $90.24.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.33. 49,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,955. Clene has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

