Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.08 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 100.20 ($1.25). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 104.10 ($1.29), with a volume of 2,816 shares traded.

Bisichi Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.12 million, a P/E ratio of 433.75 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bisichi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bisichi’s payout ratio is currently 2,916.67%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

