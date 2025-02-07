Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 101,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,962. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Black Hills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

