Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) Director Sells C$87,000.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Herdman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

Blackline Safety Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BLN opened at C$7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$620.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.93.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

